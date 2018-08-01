Here is why SWAZURI, OBADO and OJAAMONG may lose their seats on Tuesday this week – UHURU is not joking with thieves anymore

Sunday December 2,2018 - The Director of Public Prosecutions, Nordin Haji, has said he hopes that on Tuesday the court will allow State officers who are charged in court be forced out of their offices until their case are heard and determined.





Last month, Haji went to the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division in the High Court where he requested the court to order the suspension of State officers who have been charged in court.





According to Haji, the move will bring fairness on the way suspects are treated.





“My argument is, people should be suspended and their benefits stopped.”





“Once they go through the process and they are found innocent, they can go back and the Government then pays them the lump sum that is owed to them,” Haji said.





National Land Commission (NLC) boss, Muhammad Swazuri, Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his Busia counterpart, Sospeter Ojaamong, are among State officers who have been charged in court and are still in their offices.



