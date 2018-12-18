Here is why DCJ PHILOMENA MWILU should prepare to go to prison like Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE – NOORDIN HAJI is not sleeping

Thursday December 6, 2018 - Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has confirmed that he hired UK-based Queens Counsel Khawar Qureshi to prosecute the corruption case facing Deputy Chief Justice, Philomena Mwilu.





In October, Mwilu went to court and said she is immune to prosecution like President Uhuru Kenyatta and her case should be handled by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).





Following her case, Chief Justice David Maraga constituted a five judge bench that will decide on whether Mwilu is immune to prosecution or not.





However, DPP Noordin Haji has argued that since Mwilu is a member of the JSC, the matter should not be taken to the commission adding that it was the reason he appointed Mr Qureshi.





“He (Khawar Qureshi) is not coming here to handle all corruption cases. He is coming specifically for the Deputy Chief Justice case because it is an important matter of public interest,” Haji clarified.





The DPP also said that he picked the London-based Professor through single-sourcing after failing to find a suitable candidate through advertisement.



