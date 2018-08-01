Here is the SHOCKING VIDEO of Chinese man assaulting a black man with his hands tied that angered many (WATCH)

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - This shocking video showing a Chinese man ruthlessly assaulting a black man whose hands are tied behind his band has sparked outrage on social media.

The undated video shows the Chinese guy raining kicks on the defenseless guy as people watched.

It’s not clear where this happened and whether it was racially motivated.

Recently, a Chinese national working in Kenya was deported after he was caught using racial slurs against Kenyan employees in his firm.

Watch the video below.

