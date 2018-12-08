Here is RAILA ODINGA‘s warning to useless MCAs who loot public money using foreign trips – He is acting like Head of State

Saturday December 8, 2018

-National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has warned Members of the County Assemblies (MCAs) against misusing public money by useless foreign visits.





Speaking in Kisumu stadium on Friday when he met ODM delegates from Luo Nyanza, Raila said MCA have been drawing huge allowances with their unnecessary visits which he said must stop.





Raila said MCAs must understand that devolution should not be an 'intrinsic motivation' to make quick riches but an opening to work for the electorates and to initiate viable development projects.





“These are some of the reasons why we want changes to made in the law to redefine the devolved functions properly so that we ensure fiscal discipline,'' Raila said.





The former Prime Minister also attacked Homa Bay MCAs who are engaged in fights instead of serving the wananchi who elected them in office.





“The assemblies are not meant to fight for seats but to play an oversight role. But it is unfortunate they have been turned into theaters of absurd,'' Raila said.



