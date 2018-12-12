Here is a Kenyan Governor who stayed in the forest for 3 days feeding on blood and milk like a vampire! He now fears no one, even the State

Wednesday December 12, 2018 - A vocal Governor has revealed how he slept in the forest for three days to evade police arrest.





Speaking on Tuesday after a Kitale Court barred police from arresting him, West Pokot Governor, John Lonyangapuo, said he was hiding in a forest near the Kenya/ Uganda border for three days.





Last Wednesday, Lonyangapuo forcibly removed a police roadblock on the Kitale - Lodwar Highway and freed a handcuffed boda boda rider who had been arrested for alleged traffic violations.





Lonyangapuo then told Interior CS, Fred Matiang’i, and IG Joseph Boinnet to retrain the police in the area.





After the incident, Lonyangapuo’s security was withdrawn and there was a rumour that police were planning to arrest him.





On hearing these rumours, Lonyangapuo went into the bush where he stayed for three days with his cows.





“It’s been a long time since l grazed my animals.”





“I was grazing them at Kanyerus, Morita and Losidok villages for the three days I’ve been away.”





“I’ve been feeding on blood and milk. I’ve really missed ugali,” he said.



