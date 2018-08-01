Here is the full list of ODM legislators facing imminent expulsion from the party for supporting RUTO for Presidency - They will cry in the toilet

Wednesday December 5, 2018 - The ODM party has compiled a list of renegade legislators, among them two MPs and six MCAs, facing expulsion from the party for going against Party Leader, Raila Odinga.

In a statement to Kenyans on Tuesday, ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, said that party discipline was paramount, ordering all member to adhere to its code of conduct.

"Political Parties are accountable to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties which is the custodian of all political parties.”

“Likewise, party members must at all times adhere to rules, regulations and policies of their respective parties.”

“ODM is not a party that tolerates disorder and unruly behaviour by her members," Sifuna stated.

Those on the chopping board include;-

Aisha Jumwa (MP, Malindi)

Suleiman Dori (MP, Msambweni)

Dan Ochieng’ Were

Evans Dada Marieba

Julius Odhiambo Gaya

Geoffrey Onyango Juma

Paul Ongoro Wamunga

Joshua Okumu Nyabola

Immaculate Joice Adhiambo

