Here is DPP NOORDIN HAJI’s new strategy to fight corruption that has got every Government official worried - Even RUTO is worried

Sunday December 2, 2018 - Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Noordin Haji , has devised a new strategy of dealing with corrupt Government officials.





Haji revealed that he has moved to the Anti-Corruption Court to obtain a declaration that both State and public officers should step aside whenever they are charged in court for corruption or otherwise.





“It’s a mockery of the whole justice system when an official who is charged with a serious crime goes back to office midway through the court process and is, therefore, able to manipulate evidence and intimidate witnesses.”





“This has to stop," Haji stated.





He indicated that getting suspects to step down would make public and State officers feel the wrath of his moves.





Besides, the DPP noted that once granted his request, he will nail more high profile graft suspects with a strengthened resolve and clarity of action.





"I am not satisfied yet.”





“I want to shake more trees... Please don’t ask me which trees because I will not tell you, but trees I will shake," Haji quipped.



