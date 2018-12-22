Here are names of 45 lawyers who have been sacked by DPP NOORDIN HAJI for ‘being corrupt’ – Some say that they are criminals in robes

05:11


Thursday December 6, 2018 - Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has revoked the appointment of 45 State Prosecutors who were handling different cases.

In a gazette notice published on December 5th, Noordin listed the lawyers while noting that there was a need to prevent conflict between his office and the Judiciary in a number of cases that his office is handling.

Source said that the lawyers were sacked for being the priests of corruption in the DPP’s office.

The lawyers who have been fired are;

1. Stephen O. Mallowah.

2. Stan M. Manthi

3. Hellen N. Limang'ura

4. Sammy A. Sirich,

5. Francis M. Kamau,

6. Appolinary J. Mwandigha,

7. John M. Mbatha

8. Nancy W. Maina

9. Stephen B. Okayo

10. Wilson M. David

11. David K. Mutai

12. Rogers M. Ruriga

13. Patricia M. Mwangi.

14. Suleiman Juma Mwahanjo

15. Amos N. Kilunda

16. James Ojwang Simiyu

17. Zephania Kipruto Chelimo

18. James Ndaranya Wachunga

19. Wilson Endao Chepyegon

20. Naisola Rachel Sillah

21. John Muriuki Githinji

22. Zaphania Chelimo

23. Thomas Nyandigisi

24. Beja Mwalungu Bati

25. Oguta Zaddock Ogayo

26. Henry Onyango Ojwang

27. Vincent Iduri

28. Joseph Akuma Onwonga

29. Nelson Mwangi Mutahi

30. Festus Anaya

31. Gideon Kimuluo

32. Moses Wambusi Wanyonyi

33. Simon Manara Ogao

34. David Kipkorir Chepkwony

35. Fredrick Nanyaga Sikali

36. Stephen Ngumo Mururia

37. Nickson Marara Aminga

38. Julius Shiechenje

39. Allan Wasilwa Barasa

40. Mutinyi Solomon Salia

41. James Kooya

42. Mathew Kare Cheboi

43. Fred Kariuki Sosi

44. Joseph Manyasya Kiwmele

45. John Mburu

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

“Nikamate Hapo,Yote ni Yako”, Alisema Huku akihema

Sidhani ningemsamehe baada ya kunidharau.In May something happened to me that I regret ever left Nairobi for Mombasa. I live in Pipe...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno