Here are names of 45 lawyers who have been sacked by DPP NOORDIN HAJI for ‘being corrupt’ – Some say that they are criminals in robes

Thursday December 6, 2018 - Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has revoked the appointment of 45 State Prosecutors who were handling different cases.





In a gazette notice published on December 5th, Noordin listed the lawyers while noting that there was a need to prevent conflict between his office and the Judiciary in a number of cases that his office is handling.





Source said that the lawyers were sacked for being the priests of corruption in the DPP’s office.





The lawyers who have been fired are;





1. Stephen O. Mallowah.





2. Stan M. Manthi





3. Hellen N. Limang'ura





4. Sammy A. Sirich,





5. Francis M. Kamau,





6. Appolinary J. Mwandigha,





7. John M. Mbatha





8. Nancy W. Maina





9. Stephen B. Okayo





10. Wilson M. David





11. David K. Mutai





12. Rogers M. Ruriga





13. Patricia M. Mwangi.





14. Suleiman Juma Mwahanjo





15. Amos N. Kilunda





16. James Ojwang Simiyu





17. Zephania Kipruto Chelimo





18. James Ndaranya Wachunga





19. Wilson Endao Chepyegon





20. Naisola Rachel Sillah





21. John Muriuki Githinji





22. Zaphania Chelimo





23. Thomas Nyandigisi





24. Beja Mwalungu Bati





25. Oguta Zaddock Ogayo





26. Henry Onyango Ojwang





27. Vincent Iduri





28. Joseph Akuma Onwonga





29. Nelson Mwangi Mutahi





30. Festus Anaya





31. Gideon Kimuluo





32. Moses Wambusi Wanyonyi





33. Simon Manara Ogao





34. David Kipkorir Chepkwony





35. Fredrick Nanyaga Sikali





36. Stephen Ngumo Mururia





37. Nickson Marara Aminga





38. Julius Shiechenje





39. Allan Wasilwa Barasa





40. Mutinyi Solomon Salia





41. James Kooya





42. Mathew Kare Cheboi





43. Fred Kariuki Sosi





44. Joseph Manyasya Kiwmele





45. John Mburu



