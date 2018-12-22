Here are names of 45 lawyers who have been sacked by DPP NOORDIN HAJI for ‘being corrupt’ – Some say that they are criminals in robes

Here are names of 45 lawyers who have been sacked by DPP NOORDIN HAJI for ‘being corrupt’ – Some say that they are criminals in robesPolitics 05:11
Thursday December 6, 2018 - Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has revoked the appointment of 45 State Prosecutors who were handling different cases.
In a gazette notice published on December 5th, Noordin listed the lawyers while noting that there was a need to prevent conflict between his office and the Judiciary in a number of cases that his office is handling.
Source said that the lawyers were sacked for being the priests of corruption in the DPP’s office.
The lawyers who have been fired are;
1. Stephen O. Mallowah.
2. Stan M. Manthi
3. Hellen N. Limang'ura
4. Sammy A. Sirich,
5. Francis M. Kamau,
6. Appolinary J. Mwandigha,
7. John M. Mbatha
8. Nancy W. Maina
9. Stephen B. Okayo
10. Wilson M. David
11. David K. Mutai
12. Rogers M. Ruriga
13. Patricia M. Mwangi.
14. Suleiman Juma Mwahanjo
15. Amos N. Kilunda
16. James Ojwang Simiyu
17. Zephania Kipruto Chelimo
18. James Ndaranya Wachunga
19. Wilson Endao Chepyegon
20. Naisola Rachel Sillah
21. John Muriuki Githinji
22. Zaphania Chelimo
23. Thomas Nyandigisi
24. Beja Mwalungu Bati
25. Oguta Zaddock Ogayo
26. Henry Onyango Ojwang
27. Vincent Iduri
28. Joseph Akuma Onwonga
29. Nelson Mwangi Mutahi
30. Festus Anaya
31. Gideon Kimuluo
32. Moses Wambusi Wanyonyi
33. Simon Manara Ogao
34. David Kipkorir Chepkwony
35. Fredrick Nanyaga Sikali
36. Stephen Ngumo Mururia
37. Nickson Marara Aminga
38. Julius Shiechenje
39. Allan Wasilwa Barasa
40. Mutinyi Solomon Salia
41. James Kooya
42. Mathew Kare Cheboi
43. Fred Kariuki Sosi
44. Joseph Manyasya Kiwmele
45. John Mburu
The Kenyan DAILY POST