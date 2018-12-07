Here are names of 21 NHIF employees who are being hunted by Flying Squad for stealing sh 1 billion- Let us shame them and their families!!Politics 13:21
Friday December 7, 2018 - Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, issued an arrest warrant against 21 National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) officials who are alleged to have stolen Sh 1 billion from the State run corporation.
In a statement to Kenyans, Noordin Haji said his office has established that the 21 individuals participated in embezzling of Sh 1 billion.
Upon arraignment, they will also face charges relating to fraudulent acquisition of public property contrary to Section 45(1) of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Act.
“I have accordingly given directions for the arrest and arraignment of the said officers in court for the stated offences,” the DPP said in a statement.
Here are the names of the thieves;
1. Mudzo Nzili - NHIF board member representing teachers' union
2. Yusuf Ibrahim - NHIF board member
3. Elly Nyaim Opot
4. Simon Lemminte ole Kirgotty
5. Geoffrey Gitau Mwangi
6. Ruth Sudoi Makallah
7. Joseph Mutinda Mbuvi
8. Pamela Nyaboke Marendi
9. David Muli Nzuki
10. Gibson Kamau Muhuhu
11. Irene Jepng’etich Rono
12. Jacinta Nyakio Mwangi
13. Gilbert Gathuo Kamau
14. Kennedy Arthur Wakhu
15. Fredrick Sagwe Onyancha
16. Millicent Wangui Mwangi
17. Matilda Mwangemi
18. Darius Philip Mbogo
19. Danson Muchemi Njunji
20. Robert Muriithi Muna
21. M/S Webtribe Limited
The Kenyan DAILY POST