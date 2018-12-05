Greedy MPs blame the media over their push for free houses in Nairobi and high salaries - UHURU and RAILA ODINGA have been misled

Wednesday December 5, 2018 - A section of MPs led by Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, have defended their demand for hefty perks and accused the media of misleading the public.





Speaking at the floor of the House on Tuesday evening, the MPs defended their demand for hefty perks and accused the media of misleading Kenyans by portraying them as greedy State officers.





Duale said the media is giving the public wrong information about the Bill and told them to shape up or be banned from Parliamentary proceedings.





Similar sentiments were expressed by Leader of the Minority, John Mbadi, who blamed Parliament’s Communications Department for not giving the right position on the Bill.





He said the Bill does not have any provision for salary increments for MPs.





“The Communication Department is failing.”





“Why do we pay staff working at the Department yet they cannot give the correct position of this Bill? This is disheartening,” Mbadi said.



