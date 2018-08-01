Government Jobs in Kenya - National Council for Law Reporting

The National Council for Law Reporting is an award-winning state corporation. It is established under the National Council for Law Reporting Act, 1994.

Its mandate is:

a) To monitor and report on the development of Kenyan jurisprudence through the publication of the Kenya Law Reports;

b) To revise, consolidate and publish the Laws of Kenya under delegated authority from the Attorney General; and

c) To undertake such other related publications and perform such other functions as may be conferred by law.

The Council is Kenya’s focal point institution in providing access to public legal information. It is led by a Council of Members chaired by The Hon. Chief Justice and managed through a secretariat headed by the Chief Executive Officer /Editor. The Council’s principal office is in Nairobi.

The Council is seeking suitably qualified candidates to fill the following vacancies:

Internal Auditor

Job Grade: KLR 5

Job Ref. No.: NCLR/ HR/ 2018/01

Reporting to: Functionally to the Audit Committee of the Council and administratively to the Chief Executive Office /Editor

Basic monthly salary (excluding allowances and benefits): KES. 77,527 – 103,894 pm

Key responsibilities

The key duties and responsibilities tasks for this position will include:

· Overall responsibility for performing audit procedures to verify that controls are operating through testing and interviewing techniques;

· Develop a flexible annual plan, using an appropriate risk based methodology and including any risks or control concerns identified by Management, and submit the plan to the Audit Committee for review and approval

· Implement the approved audit plan including any special tasks and projects requested by the Audit Committee, and Top Management

· Guide and lead in the investigation of significant suspected fraudulent activities within the Board and notify the CEO/Editor and the Audit Committee of the results

· Conduct regular audits (financial, regulatory, compliance or operational review/audits) to ensure effectiveness and efficiency of operations, compliance with relevant laws, policies, procedures and best practice;

· Analyzing and determining effectiveness and efficiency of control environment, both financial and operational and identification of control gaps and opportunities for improvement

· Co-ordination of work with all control related activities in the organization.

· Developing and evaluating risk management reports after review of operational processes

· Issue periodic reports to Management and the Audit Committee summarizing results of audit activities

· Prepare reports that are in line with evidence obtained and forward reports to the CEO/ Editor and the Audit Committee

· Liaise with the external auditors and regulators, as appropriate, for the purpose of providing audit coverage to Kenya Law at a reasonable overall cost;

· Follow up on the prompt implementation of external audit findings and recommendations

· Conducting special reviews and investigations as and when requested by the CEO/ Editor and the Audit Committee.

Professional Qualifications, Skills and Personal Attributes

The ideal candidate will be a citizen of Kenya who has the following minimum qualifications:

i. Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Commerce, (Accounting/Finance) Finance, Business Administration or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

ii. Be a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K) or a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA)

iii. At least Six (6) years’ experience in auditing

iv. Have IT Audit qualifications and knowledge of Computer Aided Audit Techniques

v. Demonstrable understanding of the principles and application of good corporate governance, business and operational risk and control processes and procedures.

vi. Demonstrable knowledge of audit procedures including risk driven audit planning techniques and methods used to examine, verify and analyse business and financial operations, information, records, statements and reports

vii. Excellent analytical and report-writing skills with a grasp of contemporary developments in ICT; and

viii. Strong organizational and interpersonal skills with the ability to prioritize, multi-task and work under pressure amidst competing demands.

Personal Attributes

The ideal candidate will possess the following personal qualities:

· Integrity – Excellent moral and professional standing;

· Creativity, innovation and a passion for continuous learning and development;

· Good interpersonal, team-building and communication skills; and

· Highly motivated.

· Excellent analytical skills

· Sound cross-functional knowledge is required in order to ensure that advice given has taken into account the business context of the matter.

· Strong creative, communication and interpersonal skills as the job is highly interactive.

All shortlisted candidates are required to demonstrate their compliance with Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya by providing clearance certificates from the following institutions: Higher Education Loans Board, Kenya Revenue Authority, Ethic and Anti- Corruption Commission and a Credit Reference Bureau.

THE REMUNERATION AND TERMS OF SERVICE

The position is a job in the public service within the meaning of that term in the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 and is based in Nairobi. Successful candidates will be engaged on permanent and pensionable terms of employment.





Legal Proof Reader

Job Grade: KLR 8

Job Ref. No.: NCLR/ HR/ 2018/02

Reporting to: Legal Researcher

Basic monthly salary (excluding allowances and benefits): KES. 30,472 -42,877 pm

Key responsibilities

The key duties and responsibilities tasks for this position will include:

a) Revision of the Laws of Kenya;

b) Identifying law reform issues emanating from copy reading;

c) Proof reading national legislations;

d) Assisting in legal research by identifying the amending statutes and repealed legislations;

e) Conducting online audits of the Laws of Kenya including national legislation and county legislation;

f) Maintaining updated lists of New Acts, amendment Acts, Legal Notices, Bills, County Legislation and any other relevant information pertaining to the Laws of Kenya;

Professional Qualifications, Skills and Personal Attributes

i. Diploma in Law from a recognized institution;

ii. A good understanding of the local legislative framework and legal processes of Kenya;

iii. Excellent ICT proficiency

iv. Previous experience in legal research or copy reading will be an added advantage

Personal Attributes

The ideal candidate will possess the following personal qualities:

· Integrity – Excellent moral and professional standing;

· Attention to detail;

· Creativity, innovation and a passion for continuous learning and development;

· Good interpersonal, and communication skills; and

· Highly motivated.

All shortlisted candidates are required to demonstrate their compliance with Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya by providing clearance certificates from the following institutions: Higher Education Loans Board, Kenya Revenue Authority, Ethic and Anti- Corruption Commission and a Credit Reference Bureau.

THE REMUNERATION AND TERMS OF SERVICE

The position is a job in the public service within the meaning of that term in the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 and is based in Nairobi. Successful candidates will be engaged on permanent and pensionable terms of employment.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE:

All applications are to be sent by email with the subject line being the vacancy applied to the Chairperson -Recruitment Committee on vacancies@kenyalaw.org

The application email should be sent in two parts/documents and it must comply with the following requirements.

The first document will contain the following information in one continuous document in portable document format (PDF), with information arranged in the following order:

a) A cover letter

b) A recent coloured passport-size photograph of oneself

c) A copy of one’s national identity card

d) A curriculum vitae setting out the following information about oneself,

i.) Name, gender, date of birth and contact

ii.) Academic and professional qualifications

iii.) A list of academic and professional certificates

iv.) Previous work experience and/or professional engagements

v.) Membership of any professional associations

vi.) Titles, dates and forum of any publications, research, academic papers, lectures, presentations etc. by the candidate

vii) The range of languages spoken, including one’s mother tongue

viii.) Any community service and social welfare activities engaged in

ix.) Names and contacts of three persons who can attest to the candidate’s academic, professional and moral standing.

The second document will be one continuous document in PDF format containing the scanned images of the most relevant academic and professional transcripts and certificates. The document size should not exceed 10MB.

The deadline for receiving the applications of interested candidates is 18th December 2018 at 1700 hrs (East African Time)

The National Council for Law Reporting is an equal-opportunity employer. In keeping with its obligations under the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 particularly Articles 22(3) and 232(h), the Council encourages eligible persons from minority groups, or marginalized communities and persons with disabilities to apply for these vacancies.

Candidates who canvass for these positions will be disqualified.