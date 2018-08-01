Government Jobs in Kenya – KNEB

The Kenya Nuclear Electricity Board (KNEB) is a State Corporation established under the State Corporations Act (Cap 446) Legal Notice No. 131 of 16th November 2012, charged with the responsibility of implementing Kenya’s Nuclear Power Programme in line with the Government’s Vision 2030 development blue print.

The core mandate of the organization is to promote and expedite development of nuclear power for electricity generation in Kenya by developing policies, strategies and legislations, undertaking public education and awareness, identification of suitable sites for the construction of nuclear power plants and development of human resource capacity.

The mission of the organization is to promote safe and secure application of nuclear technology for sustainable electricity generation and distribution in Kenya.

To achieve this mandate, the Board of Directors of the Kenya Nuclear Electricity Board seeks to recruit a dynamic and competent person in the following position:

Director – Nuclear Energy Infrastructure Development

Job Ref No. KNEB/HR/DNED)/1/2018

Job Summary: Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the job holder will be responsible for providing leadership and direction towards development, implementation and review of strategic goals, policies and plans necessary for establishment and successful implementation of Kenya’s Nuclear Power Programme by;

a) Overseeing development, implementation and monitoring of strategies, policies and plans for nuclear development in Kenya;

b) Carrying out technical studies related to development and implementation of Kenya’s Nuclear Power Programme;

c) Overseeing the development and implementation of a framework and criteria for siting of nuclear power plants in Kenya;

d) Overseeing development, implementation and monitoring of strategies, policies and plans for Human Resource Development for Kenya’s Nuclear Power Programme;

e) Overseeing establishment and implementation of partnerships aimed at human and institutional capacity building for the development of the Nuclear Power Programme.

In the execution of this assignment, the Director, Nuclear Energy Infrastructure Development will be expected to ensure and uphold exemplary Corporate Governance in line with the organization’s core values and promote a robust performance-driven culture.

Academic and Professional Qualifications

Candidates must have the following qualifications: –

· Relevant Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from a recognized institution.

· Master’s degree in relevant field.

· Be at least a corporate member of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK)

· Be a registered professional engineer with Engineers Board of Kenya with a valid practicing license.

Related Job Experience

Must have at least twelve (12) years’ work experience, eight (8) of which should be in a senior management position.

Knowledge Skills and Competencies

The candidate must possess the following skills and competencies:-

a. Demonstrable knowledge of the Energy Sector in Kenya;

b. Demonstrable knowledge of the linkages between Kenya and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA);

c. Demonstrable knowledge of the Nuclear Power Programme;

d. Demonstrate understanding of public service values;

e. Excellent leadership competencies including analytical skills, excellent organization and coordination skills and ability to make difficult decisions;

f. Demonstrate distinguished leadership and people skills in public sector organization, management and operations;

g. Meet the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya;

h. Strategic capability with proven ability to relate emerging global issues with the organization’s mission, vision and strategy;

i. Proven ability to build and manage effective teams;

j. Be detail oriented, have ability to meet deadlines, while delivering on high quality results.

Terms of Service and Remuneration

The appointment will be for a contractual term of three (3) years, renewable subject to effective performance and delivery of set targets.

The successful candidate will be offered a competitive remuneration package for the position.





Director – Strategy and Planning

Job Ref No. KNEB/HRA/ DSP/2/2018

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the job holder will be responsible for providing leadership and management of the corporate strategy, developing, implementing and reviewing the roadmap for Kenya’s Nuclear Power Programme, coordinating the organization’s international standards management systems, risk management framework and management of energy power planning studies in relation to the Nuclear Power Programme at the Board by;

a. Overseeing development, implementation and review of the organization’s strategic objectives, goals and targets;

b. Coordinating development, implementation and review of the organization’s strategic plan;

c. Monitoring, reporting and advising the organization on strategic direction and highlighting strategic drifts;

d. Coordinating the development and implementation of nuclear power strategies, policies and plans for the energy planning process;

e. Coordinating the organization’s performance contracting process and liaising with The National Performance Contracting Coordination Office and relevant Agencies;

f. Overseeing development, implementation and review of the organization’s management systems such as the risk framework, quality assurance framework (ISO) and Information Security Management System(ISMS);

g. Guiding on the organization’s transformative agenda.

In the execution of this assignment, the Director Strategy and Planning will be expected to ensure and uphold exemplary Corporate Governance in line with KNEB’s core values and promote a robust performance-driven culture.

Academic and Professional Qualifications

Candidates must have the following:-

· Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science, Engineering, Commerce, Finance, Economics or any other relevant field from a recognized institution.

· Master’s degree in relevant field.

· Be a registered member of good standing with a relevant professional body where necessary.

Related Job Experience

· Must have at least 12 years’ work experience, eight (8) of which should be in a senior management position.

Knowledge Skills and Competencies

The candidate must possess the following skills and competencies:-

a. Demonstrable knowledge of the Energy Sector in Kenya;

b. Demonstrable knowledge of the linkages between Kenya and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA);

c. Demonstrable knowledge of the Nuclear Power Programme;

d. Demonstrate understanding of public service values;

e. Excellent leadership competencies including analytical skills, excellent organization and coordination skills and ability to make difficult decisions;

f. Demonstrate distinguished leadership and people skills in public sector organization, management and operations;

g. Meet the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya;

h. Strategic capability with proven ability to relate emerging global issues with the organization’s mission, vision and strategy;

i. Proven ability to build and manage effective teams;

j. Be detail oriented, have ability to meet deadlines while delivering on high quality results.

Terms of Service and Remuneration

The appointment will be for a contractual term of three (3) years, renewable subject to effective performance and delivery of set targets.

The successful candidate will be offered a competitive remuneration package for the position.





Director – Legal & Regulatory Services and Company Secretary

Job Ref No. KNEB/HRA/DLRSC/03/2018)

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the Director Legal & Regulatory Services and Company Secretary will be responsible for developing, implementing and monitoring the legal and regulatory framework and offering Board secretarial services.

The specific responsibilities include the following:

a. Developing and advising on appropriate legal and regulatory framework for a successful Nuclear Power Programme in Kenya;

b. Providing guidance and legal advice to the Chief Executive Officer, the Board of Directors and Management;

c. Providing technical and strategic leadership in the development, implementation and review of the organisation’s legal and policy framework;

d. Advising on dispute prevention and resolution on all corporate legal issues;

e. Advising the organisation and the Board of Directors on regulatory compliance with government laws and regulations and ensuring compliance;

f. Providing Board secretarial services, maintaining minutes and corporate documents;

g. Coordinating development, implementation and review of good corporate governance within the organisation;

h. Advising the management and the Board of directors on effective management of contracts.

i. Perform any other duty as assigned by the CEO and the Board.

In the execution of this assignment, the Director Legal & Regulatory Services and Company Secretary will be expected to ensure and uphold exemplary Corporate Governance in line with KNEB’s core values and promote a robust performance-driven culture.

Academic and Professional Qualifications

Candidates must have the following:-

· Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized university;

· Master’s Degree in Law from a recognized university;

· Advocate of the High Court of Kenya;

· Certified Public Secretary of Kenya, CPS (K);

· Member, Institute of Certified Public Secretary of Kenya (ICPSK) in good standing;

· Member of the Law Society of Kenya in good standing.

Related Job Experience

· Must have at least twelve (12) years’ work experience, eight (8) of which should be in a senior management position.

Knowledge, Skills and Competencies

The candidate must possess the following skills and competencies:-

a. Demonstrable knowledge of the Energy Sector in Kenya;

b. Demonstrable knowledge of the linkages between Kenya and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA);

c. Demonstrable knowledge of the Nuclear Power Programme;

d. Demonstrate understanding of public service values;

e. Excellent leadership competencies including analytical skills, excellent organization and coordination skills and ability to make difficult decisions;

f. Demonstrate distinguished leadership and people skills in public sector organization, management and operations;

g. Meet the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya;

h. Strategic capability with proven ability to relate emerging global issues with the organization’s mission, vision and strategy;

i. Proven ability to build and manage effective teams;

j. Be detail oriented, have ability to meet deadlines while delivering on high quality results.

Terms of Service and Remuneration

The appointment will be for a contractual term of three (3) years, renewable subject to effective performance and delivery of set targets.

The successful candidate will be offered a competitive remuneration package for the position.

How to Apply

Interested candidates for the above positions must obtain clearance from the following:-

· Kenya Revenue Authority.

· Higher Education Loans Board.

· Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

· Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct).

· Credit Reference Bureau.

Candidates who meet the above requirements should submit their applications so as to reach the address shown below (clearly stating the reference in the letter and on the envelope) on or before 17th December, 2018 by 5.00pm East African Time.

Applicants to include CVs with details of day-time contacts, current and expected salary, notice period required to take up appointment, names and contacts of three referees. Applicants must also attach copies of all Certificates/ Testimonials, and copy of National ID/Passport and Bio Data Form ( CLICK HERE to download)

Applications to be sent by post or delivered to:

The Chief Executive Officer,

Kenya Nuclear Electricity Board,

Kawi House Block C, 2nd Floor, off Red Cross Road,

P.O. Box 26374-00100,

Nairobi, Kenya

OR emailed to: recruitment@nuclear.co.ke

Kenya Nuclear Electricity Board is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to diversity.

Persons living with disability (PWD) who have the required qualifications and skills are encouraged to apply.

Applications without the relevant qualifications, copies of documents/details as sought will not be considered.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.