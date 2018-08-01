Good news as MIKE SONKO yields to pressure and suspends the chaotic matatu ban in the Nairobi CBD - It wasn’t going to work at all

Tuesday December 4, 2018 - It is a sigh of relief for Nairobians after a day of trekking to and from the Central Business District after Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko suspended the punitive matatu ban from the CBD.





This is even as he swore before Parliament yesterday that the ban will not be suspended in order to decongest the city.





Speaking on Tuesday, Sonko said he has suspended the ban following cries and suffering from commuters and matatu operators.





He noted that the move was aimed at facilitating further consultations with all affected parties in order to find a lasting solution to the problem.





"However, I have noted with deep concern the plight of Nairobi residents as a result of the ban, and hereby announce that the full implementation of this directive has been suspended with immediate effect," said the Governor.





"Although the directive is well intentioned, many innocent commuters, including senior citizens and those with health challenges requiring emergency medical attention...all suffered untold inconvenience, and this is regrettable," he added.



