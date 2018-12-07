Former Nominated Senator JOY GWENDO Jailed for two years over corruption and abuse of office.

Friday, December 07, 2018- Former nominated Senator, Joy Adhiambo Gwendo, has been slapped with a two year jail sentence by a Nairobi court.





Ms Gwendo was sentenced on Friday by Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti for abuse of office and failure to refund Sh1.7 million she stole from Kisumu East Cotton Growers Cooperative Sacco.





The former lawmaker had pleaded guilty to abuse of office charges and agreed to refund the money in a plea bargaining agreement with DPP Noordin Haji.





However she failed to honor the plea bargain and will now cool her heels in jail for two years.





She had also pleaded guilty to three of five counts of theft and issuing of bad cheques amounting to Sh1.3 million.





Gwendo, who was nominated by TNA in 2013, was arrested early this year by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s officers before being arraigned in court.





During her time as Senator, she was feisty and arrogant and at one point, she clobbered her PA for being a 'mole'



