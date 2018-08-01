Former IEBC commissioners throw WAFULA CHEBUKATI under the bus - He is the problem that ails the commission, not CHILOBA

Tuesday December 4, 2018 - Former IEBC Commissioners, Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya, have sought to throw the commission’s Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, under the bus over the problems that bedevil the commission.





Speaking when they appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, the two accused Chebukati of micro-managing the agency in the run up to the 2017 polls.





They also accused him of dragging them into the direct procurement of the Kenya Integrated Electoral Management System (KIEMS) kit from Safran Morpho against the law.





Kurgat accused Chebukati of literally forcing him out of IEBC, noting that his exit was necessitated by what appeared as Chebukati’s personal vendetta with the commission's CEO, Ezra Chiloba, and which he wanted to impose on other Commissioners.





“He (Chebukati) ordered an internal audit specifically on the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) department when we had nine departments at the Commission and I remember asking him why only ICT?” Kurgat said.





“When the issue came up at the plenary, I dissented giving the Safran Morpho the tender to procure KIEMS because there was no market survey that had been done,” he said.





On her part, Mwachanya admitted that she was forced by Chebukati to endorse the scandalous direct procurement of KIEMS that were used in the 2017 elections.



