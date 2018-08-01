Former AG GITHU MUIGAI announces his next job after failing terribly as the country’s Attorney General - See where he is headed

Monday December 3, 2018 - Former Attorney General, Prof. Githu Muigai , has revealed his next job after being forced to retire as Attorney General from the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Muigai said that he is training his eyes on academia and wants to get back to his lecturing job at the University of Nairobi.





Githu, who is also is a Senior Lecturer of Public Law at the University of Nairobi, had been on leave of absence in order to serve as the AG .





Even though his abrupt resignation as AG still remains a mystery, Githu Muigai maintains that he left in good faith.





Despite maintaining that he faced the challenges of limited resources that impeded him from achieving what he wanted, Muigai divulged that he did not regret his time at the helm of power, noting that President Uhuru Kenyatta supported his decision to quit.



