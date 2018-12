Forex: The Best Way to Invest

For beginners, it is recommended start trading with a demo account. Such accounts are good training instrument, which allows you to practice trading skills and fully experience the features of real trading, without risk. Most demo accounts are based on the trading conditions of their prototypes and have identical execution, so each trader gets the same quotes of financial instruments and the opportunity to familiarize themselves with constantly fluctuating prices. Their main difference is the use of virtual money, all profits and losses are also virtual, respectively.

