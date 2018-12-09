Expect radical Constitutional change by next year-RAILA now tells RUTO and those opposed to referendum

Sunday December 9, 2018 -NASA Leader, Raila Odinga, has told Kenyans to brace for radical Constitutional changes next year aimed at improving governance and service delivery.





Speaking in Kisumu on Friday, Raila said he was not happy that eight years after the promulgation of the Constitution in 2010, the laws have failed to ensure unity of Kenyans, equity and tame corruption.





“We have not yet crossed the bridge even after we enacted new laws which were expected to put an end to repression and exclusion,” said Raila.





At the same time, the NASA leader wondered why some people like Deputy President William Ruto were so obsessed with 2022 politics when the country had not established the cause of electoral chaos witnessed every election cycle and resolved.





“We cannot assume that the electoral laws and the executive structure is good enough to go into another election, without foreseeing any trouble.”





“But if we understand that retreating is another way to progress, we can simply turn around and take another route.”





“By taking one step back, the horizon becomes more wide and open,” he said.





“We cannot do the same thing, the same way all the times and expect similar results.”





“We have to retreat, retrace our steps and make necessary changes,” the NASA leader added .



