ERIC OMONDI brings JKIA to a standstill as he welcomes his sexy fiancé, CHANTAL, after 8 months stay in Italy (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - Comedian Eric Omondi is once again making headlines with his grandiose romantic gestures towards his fiancé, Chantal.





Chantal has been away in Italy for almost 8 months and when she touched down at JKIA on Monday, Eric had a grand welcome for her.





The skinny funny-man who recently confirmed that he’s set to marry Chantal sometime next year, hired a band to accord Chantal royal treatment.





The last time the beauty was away for that long, Eric put up a massive billboard along Mombasa road to welcome her home.





See the photos below.