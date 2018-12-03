Egyptian actress facing up to five years in jail for stepping out in this ‘provocative’ dress (PHOTOs)

Monday, December 03, 2018 - Sexy Egyptian actress, Rania Youssef, is in hot soup after flouting the Muslim country’s strict dress code.





Egypt like most Muslim countries requires women to cover up their bodies.





However, actress Rania Yousef decided to go against the grain and rocked a see through outfit that exposed her yummy thighs during the Cairo Film Festival over the weekend.





Her outfit has sparked outrage with two lawyers filing a complaint in court in which they accuse the 44-year old of inciting debauchery and promoting immorality.





Rania faces up to five years if found guilty of the offence.





While she has apologized for her dressing, she still will have to appear in court.





Check out the photos below.