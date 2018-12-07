Drama in Parliament as BLACK CAT interrupts proceedings-Millie Odhiambo was scared for her life (VIDEO)

Friday, December 07, 2018-

There was drama in parliament after an

uninvited guest in the form of a black cat joined the honorable members for a session on Tuesday.





Outspoken Mbita MP, Millie Odhiambo, called the attention of temporary speaker, Jessica Mbalu, after she spotted the feline in the House.





“Honourable chair, I am worried that there is a stranger in the House,” said Millie.

“Which stranger, can you point out?” asked Jessica Mbalu.

“That is actually what is worrying me Chair,” Millie responded, adding, “Chair we are just hearing sounds of a cat and we cannot see it.

“That is more worrisome than when you see the cat because that could be a spirit. Which means that the House should be evacuated with immediate effect.”

When she spotted it and realized it was black, she called for a spiritual cleansing,

“It is very worrisome that it is a black cat and the house needs to be evacuated. Chair. We need spiritual leaders for cleansing.”

However, National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, was not as shocked as Millie was as he joked that the cat was there for an oversight as a representative of a section of Kenyans and suggested the animal should be fed.

Duale said: “This cat is representing a section of the people of Kenya and I think we should continue and I am sure if somebody says the house didn’t sit when the cameras are done no need to chase, they need to feed.

“This cat was here yesterday also, so we need to feed it and don’t play around with a black cat. I am sure the guys from the coast will tell us more,”

Watch the video below.