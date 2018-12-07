DP RUTO caught salivating on a SEXY LADY’s assets in Italy and Kenyans are talking (LOOK)

Friday, December 07, 2018 -

Deputy President William Ruto was recently in Italy to woo investors to Kenya.





However, this photo of the DP having a light moment with a sexy lady during his trip has set tongues wagging.





The DP seemed to have said something that tickled the lady and sent her blushing like a teenager in love.





Kenyans have reacted to the photo with hilarious captions, some terming Ruto a real ‘fisi’





Check out the photo below and reactions.