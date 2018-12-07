DP RUTO caught salivating on a SEXY LADY’s assets in Italy and Kenyans are talking (LOOK)

, , , 14:11

Friday, December 07, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto was recently in Italy to woo investors to Kenya.

However, this photo of the DP having a light moment with a sexy lady during his trip has set tongues wagging.

The DP seemed to have said something that tickled the lady and sent her blushing like a teenager in love.

Kenyans have reacted to the photo with hilarious captions, some terming Ruto a real ‘fisi’

Check out the photo below and reactions.





