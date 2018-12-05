Don’t mess with me! Rapper KING KAKA’s sexy fiancée, NANA, fumes after a fan mocked her over a recent proposal (LOOK)

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - Kenyan rapper Kennedy Ombima popularly known as King Kaka, recently proposed to his sexy baby mama, Nana Owiti.





Nana and the talented rapper have been dating for 8 years and have two kids.





However, some trolls have been mocking the beautiful Nana claiming that the proposal should have come before they had kids in the first place.





This has not gone down well with her and she took to Instagram to give the trolls a piece of her mind in an explosive post.





Read the post below.