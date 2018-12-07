Don’t joke with Prof. KHAWAR QURESHI, DCJ MWILU will cool her heels in Kamiti - See the Prime Minister he sent to jail for 3 years

Friday December 7, 2018 - In July, 2015, former Italian Prime Minister, Silvia Berlusconi, was jailed for three years in prison for bribing a Senato r





The 78-year-old politician bribed Senator Sergio de Gregorio in 2006 to switch factions, a move which brought about the downfall of the centre-left Government led by Prime Minister Romano Prodi in 2006.





The PM was sued by the Italian Government which was presented in court by Queen’s Counsel, Prof Khawar Qureshi.





Qureshi managed to convince the Jury that Berlusconi was guilty of the offences and was jailed for three years.





The same Prof Qureshi has been hired by Kenya’s prosecutions office to prosecute Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu who is accused of engaging in corruption.





Sources at the DPP’s office said Qureshi has assured them that the evidence in their office is enough to send Mwilu to jail for many years.





Mwilu is represented in court by Senior Counsel James Orengo.



