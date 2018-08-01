DONALD TRUMP is giving Kenyans a chance to become US citizens under this one condition.

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - A US private equity firm is giving Kenyans an opportunity to relocate to the so called land of the free home.





The Atlantic American Partners which is certified by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services Department to give assistance to those applying for the EB-5 visa is currently in Kenya looking for interested locals.





Kenyans willing to invest Ksh 51 million (approx $500k) will be given an investor Visa to live in the US.





Apparently, more than 100 Kenyans had already shown interest.





“ This kind of visa is gaining popularity especially from those people who want to educate their children in the US where public schools are of high quality and free of charge ," the firm’s Managing Director, Daniel Ryan, stated. the firm’s Managing Director, Daniel Ryan, stated.





“ About 100 Kenyan have shown interest, and we have lined up to 50 meetings in the next three weeks. We will also do two meetings at a couple of private members clubs in the city ,”





Those who qualify will be offered permanent residence and will be permitted to move with their spouses and all unmarried children under the age of 21.





Annually, thousands of Kenyans migrate to the US, with majority going either using student visas or the diversity visa lottery popularly known as Green Card lottery.



