Does UHURU support the matatu ban from Nairobi’s CBD? Governor MIKE SONKO reveals and leaves Nairobians more afraid than before

Monday December 3, 2018 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has said the ban of matatus from the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) will help commuters in the city exercise and remain physically fit.





Addressing journalists after appearing before the Senate’s Public Investment Committee on Monday, Sonko said the ban is being supported by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Sonko revealed that he spoke with the Head of State on Monday morning and said that plans are underway to avail buses that will save the physically challenged commuters the pain of moving from one terminus to another.





“I know people are suffering, I am just requesting for patience from commuters we are going to work on an amicable and permanent solution.”





“In the morning, I spoke to the President, we are looking for the big buses from NYS to transport the physically challenged from their stages to the CBD,” Sonko said.





The flamboyant Governor also maintained that the enforcement of the ban on matatus, boda bodas and hawkers from the city centre will continue in a bid to restore sanity in the capital.



