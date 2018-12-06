DIMOND PLATINUMZ’s son with ZARI HASSAN celebrates second birthday in style - They grow so fast (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Photos 07:09
Thursday, December 06, 2018 - Diamond Platinumz’s son with Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan, Prince Nillan, recently turned two.
Zari spared no costs to make his day a grand one while Diamond also sent him a lovely message via Instagram.
Nillan and his sister, Tiffa, are staying with their mother after she broke up with Diamond early this year citing infidelity.
Taking to IG, Diamond wrote:
“Two years back, God blessed me with the first Son….and I Named him NILLAN….!! means MOON / ORIGIN / POPULARITY / HANDSOME……. and He is Really Handsome, Shinning More than a Star coz he has the Moon’s Blood…Origin and Damn! Popular…Happy Birthday, Lanny, Daddy Loves you @princenillan
Check out photos from the party below.
