Diamond to wed sexy Kenyan Radio presenter, Tanasha Oketch, same date he was dumped by Zari Hassan.

Friday, December 07, 2018-

Diamond Platinumz seems to have fallen head over heels for Kenyan Radio presenter, Tanasha Oketch and he’s already set their wedding date.



Diamond revealed that he plans to wed Tanasha on Valentine’s Day 2019- exactly one year after his baby mama Zari Hassan, publicly dumped him on Instagram.





Speaking to Wasafi TV, Diamond said that the wedding will be a four-day affair running from the 14th Thursday to 17th Sunday 2019.





“I have already planned my wedding to be on Valentine’ s Day next year. Valentine will be on Thursday so the wedding will be on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.





“If it happens that there is anything important I will change (wedding date) but I want it so much to be next year,” said Diamond.





The Bongo fleva star confirmed dating Tanasha who has Italian roots during his trip to Kenya for a show last weekend.



