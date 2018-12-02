DIAMOND PLATINUMZ makes first public appearance with his Kenyan bae, DONNA OKETCH (PHOTOs)

Sunday, December 02, 2018 - Tanzanian super star, Diamond Platnumz, and his new Kenyan girlfriend, Tanasha Donna Oketch, made their first public appearance.

Tanasha, who shot to fame after she was featured as a video vixen in Ali Kiba’s video Nagharamia, received Diamond at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport earlier on Saturday as he arrived for his sold out Wasafi Concert in Thika Stadium.

The ‘Jibebe’ singer shared videos of the two together having a quality time last week and confirmed his new love relationship with the beauty of Italian and Kenyan decent.

It appears Diamond is ready to commit himself in a love relationship following a series of flings with different ladies after he was dumped by his baby mama, Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan early this year.

