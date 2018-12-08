DIAMOND hires bodyguard for his Kenyan bae TANASHA OKETCH after announcing wedding date(LOOK)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle 09:48
Saturday, December 08, 2018- Tanzanian hot-shot, Diamond Platinumz, recently unveiled his new bae, a Kenyan Radio presenter by the name Tanasha Donna Oketch.
The bodyguard kept a keen eye on her as she partied with three female friends in the club’s VIP lounge.
Barely a month after making it official, the Bongo Fleva star announced that he intends to marry the Kenyan beauty with Italian roots early next year.
Well, it seems the ‘Kwangwaru’ hit-maker is not taking chances and has now hired a bodyguard for his wife to be.
Tanasha was spotted with the mean-looking, burly bodyguard on Friday night when she walked into a popular uptown club.
According to our snoop, no one was allowed to go near her leave alone taking pictures of her.
The bodyguard kept a keen eye on her as she partied with three female friends in the club’s VIP lounge.
Diamond revealed that he plans to wed Tanasha on Valentine’s Day 2019- exactly one year after his baby mama Zari Hassan, publicly dumped him on Instagram.
Speaking to Wasafi TV, Diamond said that the wedding will be a four-day affair running from the 14th Thursday to 17th Sunday 2019.
“I have already planned my wedding to be on Valentine’s Day next year. Valentine will be on Thursday so the wedding will be on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“If it happens that there is anything important I will change (wedding date) but I want it so much to be next year,” said Diamond.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.