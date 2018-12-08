DIAMOND hires bodyguard for his Kenyan bae TANASHA OKETCH after announcing wedding date(LOOK)

Saturday, December 08, 2018-

Tanzanian hot-shot, Diamond Platinumz, recently unveiled his new bae, a Kenyan Radio presenter by the name Tanasha Donna Oketch.





Barely a month after making it official, the Bongo Fleva star announced that he intends to marry the Kenyan beauty with Italian roots early next year.





Well, it seems the ‘Kwangwaru’ hit-maker is not taking chances and has now hired a bodyguard for his wife to be.





Tanasha was spotted with the mean-looking, burly bodyguard on Friday night when she walked into a popular uptown club.





According to our snoop, no one was allowed to go near her leave alone taking pictures of her.





The bodyguard kept a keen eye on her as she partied with three female friends in the club’s VIP lounge.





Diamond revealed that he plans to wed Tanasha on Valentine’s Day 2019- exactly one year after his baby mama Zari Hassan, publicly dumped him on Instagram.





Speaking to Wasafi TV, Diamond said that the wedding will be a four-day affair running from the 14th Thursday to 17th Sunday 2019.





“I have already planned my wedding to be on Valentine’ s Day next year. Valentine will be on Thursday so the wedding will be on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.





“If it happens that there is anything important I will change (wedding date) but I want it so much to be next year,” said Diamond.