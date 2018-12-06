Detectives arrest con behind fake multi-million State House laptop tender (PHOTO)

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - The suspect linked to a fake State House laptop tender that has seen unsuspecting Kenyans lose millions of shillings has been arrested by Detectives from the Serious Crime Investigations Unit.





The suspect identified as Fredrick Muhanji Mangala alias Douglas Simiyu, has also been impersonating a National Intelligence Service (NIS) officer.





“Fredrick Muhanji Mangala alias Douglas Simiyu, a man who personates to be a National Intelligence Service Officer and the master planner of the fake tender to supply laptops to State House was arrested in Kakamega,” DCI said in a tweet.





So far, two people have reported to have lost Sh240 million and Sh89 million respectively after they were issued with fake Local Purchase Orders (LPO) to supply laptops and computer software to State House.





Investigations indicate that there could be rogue officers in the Department of Defence (DoD) and Government Ministries colluding with fraudsters to swindle Kenyans.





The suspect will be arraigned in court to face charges of obtaining money under false pretense as police continue to pursue Government officers involved.