Details of the secret meeting between UHURU and former British PM, TONY BLAIR-You won’t believe what they discussed

Saturday December 8, 2018 -President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday held a secret meeting with the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair at State House, Nairobi.





According to information from State House, the two agreed to with each other to support the fulfillment of Uhuru Big Four Agenda for the betterment of the Kenyan people.





Through his foundation, The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, Blair has been supporting Uhuru’s Government in monitoring the delivery of his projects.





“President Uhuru Kenyatta held talks with former British PM Tony Blair in State House where Blair agreed to support his Big Four Agendas.”





“The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has been offering support in enhancing capacity, to ensure an effective framework for monitoring the delivery of key Government projects,” Uhuru’s communication team wrote in a statement.





But according to Tony Blair’s Foundation, the meeting was aimed at alleviating poverty through manufacturing and infrastructure in poor countries.





“ We are helping put in place systems and structures to monitor and drive progress on priority infrastructure and development projects, including those that increase electricity generation, improve roads and build a new railway linking Nairobi and Mombasa,” read a statement from the foundation.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



