Check out our free tips on Southampton v Man United and 20 games played today-make money here.

Saturday, December 1, 2018-

Two managers who desperately need a victory will face off today in the Premier League when Mark Hughes' Southampton host Jose Mourinho's Manchester United at St Mary's





The Saints go into the match languishing in the relegation zone, while United are 7th and already 7 points off the top four and 14 points adrift of leaders Manchester City.





Head to Head.





United are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Southampton across all competitions, but there has been just one goal in the last three league editions of this fixture – a Lukaku winner at St Mary's last season.





The Saints have managed two wins in their last eight meetings with United - as many as in their previous 22 before that - but both of those victories came at Old Trafford.





Southampton have not won at home to United since a 1-0 victory in August 2003, when James Beattie scored the only goal of the game in the 88th minute.









Both managers and both clubs desperately need a win to lift their spirits, but Southampton are in dire form at the moment and United should have enough to scrape another victory.





DE2(14:00) FC KOLN v GREUTHER FURTH -1





DE2(14:00) UNION BERLIN v DARMSTADT -1





ES1(14:00) CELTA VIGO v HUESCA-1





TR1(15:00) ISTANBUL B. v SILVASSPOR -1





IT1(16:00) SPAL v EMPOLI -1





DE1(16:30) B. DORTMUND v FREIBURG -1





DE1(16:30) STUTTGART v AUGSBURG -1X





EPL(18:00) LEICESTER CITY v WATFORD -1X





EPL(18:00) MAN CITY V BOURNEMOUTH -1 and over 2.5





ENC(18:00) NORWICH v ROTHERHAM -1





AT1(19:00) AUSTRIA WIEN v ST. POLTEN-1





BE1(19:00) CHARLEROI v CERCLE -1





ES2(19:00) MALAGA v GRANADA -1X





DE1(19:30) HOFFENHEIM v SCHALKE 04-1





NL1(19:30) VITESSE v EMMEN -1





PT1(20:00) BENFICA v FEIRENSE -1





EPL(20:30) SOUTHAMPTON v MAN UNITED-2





NL1(20:45) AZ ALKMAAR v WILLEM -1





IT1(21:30) SAMPDORIA v BOLOGNA -1





ES1(21:45) REAL MADRID v VALENCIA –OVER 2.5





PT1(22:30) BRAGA v MORERENSE -1



