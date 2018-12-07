Check our tips on Chelsea v Manchester City EPL clash and 10 games where you can make good money this weekend

Friday, December 07, 2018 - Chelsea will become the latest team to attempt to stop Pep Guardiola’s juggernaut on Saturday evening when they host the Premier League champions at Stamford Bridge.





City go into the weekend still two points clear at the top of the table, whereas the Blues have slipped down to fourth place and now trail City by 10 points.





This will be the second time that these two sides have met this season, having also faced off in the Community Shield in August. Man City ran out 2-0 winners at Wembley courtesy of Aguero's brace.





Indeed, City have won each of the last three contests against Chelsea - including 1-0 triumphs home and away last term - and could record four successive victories against the West Londoners for the first time in their history this weekend.





Prediction: 1:2





Stamford Bridge will provide one of City’s tougher tests this season but with Chelsea’s recent performances, we reckon Guardiola’s charges register a narrow hard fought win.





EPL(15:30) BOURNEMOUTH v LIVERPOOL –2 and GG





EPL(18:00) ARSENAL v HUDDERSFIELD-1 and over 2.5





EPL(18:00) BURNLEY v BRIGHTON –GG





EPL(18:00) MAN UNITED v FULHAM -1





EPL(18:00)WEST HAM v CRYSTAL PALACE -1





EPL(20:30) CHELSEA v MAN CITY –GG





EPL(22:45) LEICESTER CITY v TOTTENHAM –GG





DE1(17:30) BAYERN v NURNMBERG-1





DE1(17:30) SCHALKE v BORUSSIA DORTMUND –GG





CH1(21:00) YOUNG BOYS v THUN-1



