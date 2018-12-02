Check our free tips on Arsenal v Tottenham and 15 games played today where you can make good money.

Sunday, December 02, 2018-Arsenal host Tottenham on Sunday in a mouth watering 196th North London derby.

Arsenal won last season's corresponding fixture 2-0, but that is their only victory in their last eight Premier League meetings with Spurs. 

However, the Gunners have a formidable record at home to their neighbors, losing just once in 25 top-flight meetings on their own patch stretching back to 1993, with Tottenham's solitary success coming in 2010.

Prediction:
Just three points separate the two sides in the table and both will be hoping that the adage of 'form going out of the window' proves false at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday with the Gunners unbeaten in 18 and Spurs having won each of their last six including impressive victories against Chelsea and Inter Milan. 

Premier League matches between the pair have seen both sides score on 34 occasions - more than any other fixture in the league's history. 

Arsenal under Unai Emery, Arsenal appear to have addressed many of the problems which cost them in these fixtures over the final years of Wenger's reign, while Spurs have picked up a couple of hugely impressive wins in succession.

This game could go either way but one thing this fixture does almost guarantee is goals.

We call it a 2-2 draw. 

Check out more tips below.

IT1(14:00) AC MILAN v PARMA-1

AT1(15:00) SALZBURG v ALTACH-1

BE1(15:30) CLUB BRUGGE v STANDARD LIEGE -1 

NL1(15:00) AJAX v ADO DEN HAAG-1

EPL(15:00) CHELSEA v FULHAM -1 and over 2.5

NL1(15:30) FEYENOORD v PSV EINDHOVEN -1x

IT2(16:00) BRESCIA v LIVORNO-1

EPL(18:00) ARENAL v TOTTENHAM –GG 

FR1(18:00) MARSEILLE v REIMS -1

CH1(18:00) BASEL v YOUNG BOYS –GG

EPL(19:00) LIVERPOOL v EVERTON -1

ES1(20:30) BARCELONA v VILLAREAL -1 

BE1(20:00) ANDERLECHT v GENK-1

DK1(20:00) BRONDBY v HOBRO-1

FR1(23:00) BOUDEUX v PSG -2

Good Luck and claim your free bet 

   

