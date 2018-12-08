Caption this viral photo of President Uhuru in a very awkward situation-Did this guy snub him (LOOK)

, , , 10:10

Saturday, December 08, 2018- It appears not all Kenyans are behind the now famous ‘Handshake’ if this photo is anything to go by.

From the photo circulating on social media, President Uhuru is seen extending his hand to a young guy displaying his project but he didn’t seem amused.

Uhuru can be seen smiling while anticipating the guy’s hand for the handshake but it wasn’t forthcoming.

The guy’s body language also speaks volumes.

Check out the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check our tips on Chelsea v Manchester City EPL clash and 10 games where you can make good money this weekend

Friday, December 07, 2018 - Chelsea will become the latest team to attempt to stop Pep Guardiola’s juggernaut on Saturday evening when the...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno