Blow to greedy MPs as Speaker JUSTIN MUTURI rejects their clamor for big salaries, free cars and free house all paid by poor Kenyans

Wednesday December 5, 2018 - National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, has moved to stop MPs from their clamor for huge salaries.





Muturi reminded the MPs that they will not benefit from a bill to enhance their perks as per the proposal by the committee on Justice and Legal Affairs, even if they pass it.





This came as members of the National Assembly accused the media of blowing the matter out of proportion over the issue.





The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee had proposed a new clause in the Parliamentary Service Bill 2018, which would make it mandatory that all the 416 MPs in the National Assembly and Senate get a house allowance, a vehicle fuelled and maintained by the taxpayer and a car loan.





The committee also wanted an enhanced the medical cover for MPs and that a budget to be set aside for each of the 290 constituencies for monitoring and evaluation of National Government projects.



