Blow to ANNE NGIRITA family as court okays Uhuru’s Government to repossess all their property that they acquired with looted money

Wednesday December 5, 2018 - The High Court has granted an order allowing the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta to freeze and repossess assets belonging to the Ngirita family members who are facing charges relating to the alleged theft of KSh 468 million from the National Youth Service (NYS).





The Assets Recover Agency (ARA) had moved to court seeking permission to repossess assets it believed were acquired using proceeds of crime as the Government intensifies the war on corruption.





In its arguments before High Court judge, Hedwig Ong'udi, the agency argued that the assets were acquired using money allegedly stolen from NYS and therefore the Government had reasonable grounds to freeze them.





Among the assets to be recovered are three vehicles and several parcels of land located in Kitale, Naivasha and Nakuru.





Besides, Ann Ngirita, other family members facing corruption charges include Lucy, Jeremiah and Njeri, Catherine Wanjiku Mwai and Anne Wambere Wanjiku.



