BETTY KYALLO angers fans with her stunt during first day at K24-She didn’t see this coming (LOOK)

Saturday, December 08, 2018- Betty Kyallo finally made her debut on K24 on Friday night almost 3 months after leaving KTN.

Despite having confirmed almost one month ago and dropped several hints that she was set to join the Mediamax owned TV, K24 still went ahead and tried to make it look like it  was a surprise.

They ran a promotion on social media via the hashtag, #MysteriousVIP whose identity they said would be revealed later on Friday night

Many viewers watched with bated breath to see the mysterious VIP but were disappointed when Betty Kyallo was revealed as the ‘Mysterious VIP’


Disappointed fans took to social media to voice their frustrations with some vowing to never watch K24 again after badly thought out and poorly executed stunt.

See some of the comments below.



