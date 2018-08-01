Archbishop Ole SAPIT urges MPs to reject the bill that will increase their salaries and give them free houses - You are embarrassing Kenyans and God

Thursday December 6, 2018 - Anglican Church Archbishop, Jackson Ole Sapit, has urged Members of Parliament to reject the bill that proposes an increase of their allowances.





Speaking in Kitale on Wednesday, Sapit said passing the Parliamentary Service Commission Bill would be a burden to Kenyans who have been hard hit by the high cost of living occasioned by an 8 per cent tax levy on petroleum products.





“I call on Parliament to reject the bill since passing it would be an extra burden to Kenyans who are still coming to terms with new tax levies,” Sapit said.





The bill has also been opposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, who have called on MPs to be responsive to the plight of Kenyans by rejecting the proposed law.





The bill, which is set for the third reading this week, seeks to increase the MPs’ perks which include car loans, house allowances, insurance cover and a special kitty in each of the constituencies for evaluation of national Government projects.





Uhuru said on Wednesday that he will not assent to the bill when it is brought to him.



