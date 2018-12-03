All you need to know about the new Matatu stages in Nairobi after SONKO banned PSV’s from CBD.

Monday, December 03, 2018 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has made good his threat to ban Matatus and all Public Service Vehicles from entering the CBD.





Kenyans were stranded on Monday morning after they were dropped off at the new designated stages and forced to walk to the CBD.





Nairobi County Secretary, Pauline Kahiga, has explained the new stages to make it easier for commuters.





The following are the new stages for the PSV vehicles:





1. Muthurwa Stage





The terminus will be used by all Matatu and buses that ply the Jogoo Road and Lusaka Road route.





2. Ngara Stage





This stage will be used by vehicles that use the Juja Road route together with Ring Road and Park road.





3. Desai Service Road Stage





The Desai stage will be used by vehicles that go past Ruiru or branch off before or at Kenol.





4. Fig tree Terminus B





Public commuter vehicles that use the Thika Road route which include the Ruiru and Kiambu Road route will drop and pick passengers at this stage.





5. Fig tree Terminus A (Murang’a Road)





The terminus will be used by matatus that access the CBD using the Waiyaki Way/ Uhuru Highway, Kipande Road and Limuru Road.





6. Park Road Stage





Passengers heading towards past Kenol along the Meru/Nyeri-Nairobi highway will use this stage which also will be used by all upcountry vehicles coming into the city through Waiyaki Way.





7. Hakati Stage





Vehicles that use the Mombasa and Lang’ata Road routes will drop and pick passengers at this stage.





8. Railways Stage





The stage will be used by all vehicles that use the Ngong Road route.





Meanwhile, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has apologised to commuters affected by the ban on Matatus entering CBD but insisted that there is no turning back.





While appearing before the Senate’s Public Accounts and Investment Committee, Sonko said the ban is not meant to punish residents but bring order in the city.



