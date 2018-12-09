Ailing ROSEMARY steps out for the second time as she and her father, RAILA, graced a glamorous wedding yesterday

Sunday December 9, 2018 -African Union Special Envoy, Raila Odinga, on Saturday graced glamorous wedding ceremony of son to former Molo MP, John Njenga Munga.





Daniel Kamau and Evelyn Mueni exchanged vows in front of family and friends at the Nairobi Academy on the rainy afternoon and Raila was among the lucky ones to attend the ceremony.





The NASA leader was accompanied by his first born daughter, Rosemary, who is suffering from blindness since last year.





This was second time that blind Rosemary has appeared in public since her return from South Africa where she had been hospitalised in 2017.





Rosemary was diagnosed with brain tumor in 2017 that followed with a mild stroke that took her to South Africa for treatment.





Unfortunately, she turned blind after doctors operated on her brain to remove the tumor.





She is now struggling to adapt to her new life as a blind person.



