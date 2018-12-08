After dancing naked in front of Jubilee Party hyenas , PAULINE NJOROGE is now heavily pregnant (PHOTO)

Saturday December 8, 2018

-Jubilee Party sycophant, Pauline Njoroge, is heavily pregnant if a photo shared by an upcoming blogger is anything to go by.





Pauline has been associating himself with big names in Jubilee government and she was last year rumoured to be among the 36 bloggers who were campaigning for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in 2017.





However, there is no man who has claimed to be the father of the baby and Pauline has kept her pregnancy secret.





Last year there was rumour that Pauline was opening her legs to a senior Jubilee Party wheel dealer.





Currently, Pauline who recently graduated from little known Mt Kenya University is working as an intern at NEPAD.





Looking forward to glamorous baby shower that may be launched by Jubilee boss or his deputy, who knows!





Here is a photo of Pauline Njoroge flaunting her baby bump.







