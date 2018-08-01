Zero chills! See BAHATI’s ruthless response after a fan asked him to take his baby mama YVETTE OBURA for a holiday.

Friday, November 30th, 2018

-Popular gospel singer Bahati has a baby mama called Yvettte Obura, a young curvy lady with Ugandan roots and the two have a daughter together.





Although Bahati is longer in good terms with his baby mama, he takes care of his daughter and they have strong bond.





Bahati’s baby mama revealed in a recent interview that the singer is close with his daughter, something that makes her scared at times because she even calls her current fiance uncle and keeps on demanding to go to daddy.





“ Funny enough, my baby calls my fiancé uncle. She doesn’t call anyone else ‘Baba’. She loves him too much that I get scared at times… She’s always like ‘Mama wapi baba? Mimi taka baba!'”She said after revealing she moved on and found a new man.





A fan wanted Bahati to take his baby mama for a vacation just the way he did to his wife Diana Marua recently and he had a ruthless response.





It’s like he doesn’t want anything to do with his baby mama Yvette.





Check out the response.







