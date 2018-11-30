This is how CHEAP it will cost you to own a house under UHURU’s new housing plan in the Big Four Agenda-God bless our President

Friday November 30, 2018 -Even as President Uhuru Kenyatta plans to unveil his affordable housing scheme on the eve of this year’s Jamhuri Day, Urban and Housing Development PS, Charles Mwaura, has revealed just how much it will cost you to own a house under the scheme.





According to Mwaura, a one bedroom house will go for Kshs1 million, a two-bedroom at Kshs2 million while a three bedroom will cost you Kshs3 million.





In the social housing unit category, a one-room house will cost Kshs 600,000, a double room house will go at Kshs1 million and a three-room house will be sold at Kshs1.3 million.





Uhuru is expected to launch an online portal on the eve of Jamhuri Day through which interested participants will register before depositing their monthly contributions in order to own a house.





According to the PS, beneficiaries will be expected to make contributions that will hasten the constructions of the houses.





“Members will provide information on their income and other personal data, after which they will be provided with an e-wallet account into which contributions will be deposited,” he stated.



