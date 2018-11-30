She looks like a snack! Meet Miss MORAA, Kenya’s next top model (PHOTOs).

Friday, November 30, 2018 - Miss Moraa is an upcoming Kenyan model who has all it takes to be the next big thing in the modeling industry.

What we like most about this petite lass is her natural beauty, something that is rare to find among ladies these days.

She has not interfered with her skin colour or enlarged her butt like Vera Sidika, the beautiful Moraa is 100% natural.

Being a thirsty Friday, we celebrate this sexy upcoming model.

Enjoy her photos below



   

