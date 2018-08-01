See how this guy with two left feet embarrassed himself in a wedding (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 07:19
Friday, November 30, 2018 - This guy embarrassed himself badly at a wedding with his disjointed dance moves.
The chap insisted on showing off his dance moves or lack thereof and it was just a disaster.
Even his lady partner was clearly embarrassed but tried to act cool.
Guys, if you know you have two left feet, please don’t force it like this guy who is trending for all the wrong reasons.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST