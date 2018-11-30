See how RACHEL RUTO submitted herself to her husband in this PHOTO, the Deputy President is a lucky man.

Friday, November 30, 2018

-A photo of Rachel Ruto submitting herself while welcoming him to the Joyful Women Organization Annual Thanksgiving Celebrations held at Kasarani Indoor Arena on Friday November 30th has excited Netizens.





Mama Rachel Ruto welcomed her husband with a lot of respect and honour, something that has earned her praises from Kenyans online.





The photo speaks a thousand words and if you married, please emulate Rachel and start submitting to your husband like she always does.





Check out this interesting photo that speak volumes.



