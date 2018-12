KATHY KIUNA responds to Kenyans who question her lavish lifestyle in an interview with CNN, No chills here.

“I am not hurt by claims that my lifestyle is too lavish for a preacher. If you do not know me, of course, you will say things about me. You can be well off, but that does not mean that one cannot be humble. I think I am a very humble human being, but I believe that God has called us to live life and live it well. I would like the church to grow; I would want it to grow to 80, 000 or 100, 000 followers