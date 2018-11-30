KATHY KIUNA responds to Kenyans who question her lavish lifestyle in an interview with CNN, No chills here.

Friday, November 30, 2018

-Controversial city preacher Kathy Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC) has responded to claims that she brainwashes her followers to fund her lavish lifestyle.





The boisterous preacher runs an expansive church in Parklands Nairobi which target middle class income earners.





Speaking during an interview with CNN’s Journalist Richard Quest last month when he visited the Country, the flashy preacher defended her posh life saying God called Christians to live well.





“I am not hurt by claims that my lifestyle is too lavish for a preacher. If you do not know me, of course, you will say things about me. You can be well off, but that does not mean that one cannot be humble. I think I am a very humble human being, but I believe that God has called us to live life and live it well. I would like the church to grow; I would want it to grow to 80, 000 or 100, 000 followers ” Kathy said.





Kathy Kiuna and her husband Allan have been the discussion on social media for a long-time because of the lavish life they display to the public.





Besides owning a posh home in Runda, they have fleets of guzzlers.





They mostly preach about earthly possessions rather than leading the lost flock back to the kingdom.



