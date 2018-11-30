If she does not serve you food like this she’s not a wife material- Sexy Lady demonstrates how she serves food to her husband (PHOTOs)

Friday, November 30, 2018-

This lady claims she’s a wife material and has taken to social media to lecture ladies how to treat their husbands.





She shared photos of herself kneeling with her husband’s meal placed on her back and wrote:





“To those my brothers/friends that are not yet married, if she does not serve you food like this she’s not a WIFE MATERIAL .





“ To those my sisters/friends that are not married yet, if you cannot serve him food like this you’re not a wife material and to those sisters/friends of mine that are married if you cannot serve him food like this you better go and look for where you left your wife materialism, y’all MUST use your back as a dinning table ,” She added.





Check out the photos below.